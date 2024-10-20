FIA launch LATE Mercedes investigation at US Grand Prix
The FIA have launched a late investigation into a Mercedes star at the United States Grand Prix.
Both Mercedes drivers had a nightmare qualifying session on Saturday in Austin, with Lewis Hamilton making a shock Q1 exit.
Speaking after the session, the champion appeared demoralised as he already seemed resigned to a US Grand Prix loss, and instead looked ahead to Mexico.
The Brit also hinted that he may start the US GP from the pitlane, after only securing P19 in qualifying.
George Russell set for pitlane start at US GP
Hamilton was not the only driver to suffer in Austin, with George Russell crashing in the closing stages of Q3, which denied Max Verstappen pole position by ending the session prematurely.
However, just hours before the US GP, Russell was placed under investigation by FIA stewards.
According to the FIA, Mercedes did not cover his car two hours after the end of qualifying but continued to work on the car, which is not in compliance with Article 40.6 of the sporting regulations.
The rule states: “whilst cars are covered overnight, they may be fitted with devices to keep them warm. In the case of a breach of this Article, it will also be considered that the Competitor has breached Article 40.9. The relevant driver will be penalised by a single penalty for the combination of both offences."
Article 40.9 further states that “a competitor may not modify any part on the car or make changes to the set-up of the suspension whilst the car is being held under parc ferme conditions.”
Therefore Russell if receives, what is likely to be, a penalty he will start the race from the pitlane, which could see Hamilton boosted up to P17 on the grid.
