Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is set to start from the pitlane at the US Grand Prix after a dreadful qualifying session in Austin.
Hamilton, who has won a record five grands prix at the Circuit of the Americas, suffered a shock early exit for Mercedes, departing in Q1 after finishing second from last in 19th place.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement
READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP
It proved to be a miserable Saturday for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team, with team-mate George Russell also crashing out in the pole-position shootout as he qualified a lowly sixth.
Hamilton though admitted there had been damage on his Mercedes that carried over from the sprint race where the 39-year-old had finished in an anonymous sixth, with the Brit having made changes in parc ferme before hand.
After his shock exit, Hamilton cut a despondent figure as he revealed he had been concerned with his car as early as the formation lap of the sprint before his post-session interview tailed off into silence.
Hamilton admits sprint race damage at US GP
"We had a front suspension failure on the Formation Lap before the Sprint, which I had to drive with in the Sprint," he told Sky Sports.
"That made the balance really difficult. I think I'll be starting from the pit-lane tomorrow as the car was a nightmare during qualifying. It was very inconsistent balance and no grip and..."
Despite the failures of Hamilton and Russell, there was joy for their British compatriot Lando Norris.
After suffering a title setback having slipped back to third on the final lap in the sprint race, the McLaren star was the big winner from Russell's late spin off the circuit.
Norris was on provisional pole at the time when double waved yellow flags were waved while many drivers were on their final flying laps, therefore cementing his position at the front of the pack ahead of his chief title rival Max Verstappen heading into Sunday's Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
- 29 minutes ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
FIA deliver major verdict over US GP ‘breach’ complaints
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 01:59
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle
- Today 01:08
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec