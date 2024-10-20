Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is set to start from the pitlane at the US Grand Prix after a dreadful qualifying session in Austin.

Hamilton, who has won a record five grands prix at the Circuit of the Americas, suffered a shock early exit for Mercedes, departing in Q1 after finishing second from last in 19th place.

It proved to be a miserable Saturday for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team, with team-mate George Russell also crashing out in the pole-position shootout as he qualified a lowly sixth.

Hamilton though admitted there had been damage on his Mercedes that carried over from the sprint race where the 39-year-old had finished in an anonymous sixth, with the Brit having made changes in parc ferme before hand.

After his shock exit, Hamilton cut a despondent figure as he revealed he had been concerned with his car as early as the formation lap of the sprint before his post-session interview tailed off into silence.

Lewis Hamilton was incredibly downcast after qualifying

Hamilton will likely start from the pitlane at the F1 US Grand Prix

Hamilton admits sprint race damage at US GP

"We had a front suspension failure on the Formation Lap before the Sprint, which I had to drive with in the Sprint," he told Sky Sports.

"That made the balance really difficult. I think I'll be starting from the pit-lane tomorrow as the car was a nightmare during qualifying. It was very inconsistent balance and no grip and..."

Despite the failures of Hamilton and Russell, there was joy for their British compatriot Lando Norris.

After suffering a title setback having slipped back to third on the final lap in the sprint race, the McLaren star was the big winner from Russell's late spin off the circuit.

Norris was on provisional pole at the time when double waved yellow flags were waved while many drivers were on their final flying laps, therefore cementing his position at the front of the pack ahead of his chief title rival Max Verstappen heading into Sunday's Grand Prix.

