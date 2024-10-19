FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes

The governing body of Formula 1 has issued a statement following checks that were carried out to Lewis Hamilton's car during the US GP weekend.

The seven-time champion had struggled behind the wheel of his Mercedes on Friday at COTA, only managing seventh in the sprint qualifying compared to the P2 start secured by his team-mate George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued

READ MORE: FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix

Both drivers faced difficulties on track in Austin, with three incidents between the Silver Arrows in practice alone.

The W15 appeared tricky to control, with team-mates Hamilton and Russell both experiencing near-misses, spinning out on track before continuing the session safely.

Russell looked the stronger of the duo as the day progressed despite the older of the two British stars holding the record for the most wins at COTA, having secured five victories at the iconic track.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both struggled during FP1 at the US GP

Lewis Hamilton won his first race at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012 with McLaren

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

FIA announce verdict following Hamilton checks

The return to Austin also presents the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season, with two more to follow at Sao Paulo and Lusail at the Qatar and Brazil grands prix this year.

Ahead of Saturday's sprint race, the FIA revealed changes had been made to Hamilton's Mercedes during parc ferme, a hot topic in Austin this weekend following a ruling that led to an immediate car change for Red Bull to prevent any chance that they may be altering their machinery under prohibited conditions.

A statement from the governing body read: "The following parts and parameters have been replaced / changed during the Parc Ferme yesterday and today before the start of the Sprint."

The document showed a part in the 39-year-old's car had been replaced with the approval of the FIA in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations and therefore no punishment would be served.

READ MORE: FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist

Related