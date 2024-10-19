FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes
FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes
The governing body of Formula 1 has issued a statement following checks that were carried out to Lewis Hamilton's car during the US GP weekend.
The seven-time champion had struggled behind the wheel of his Mercedes on Friday at COTA, only managing seventh in the sprint qualifying compared to the P2 start secured by his team-mate George Russell.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued
READ MORE: FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix
Both drivers faced difficulties on track in Austin, with three incidents between the Silver Arrows in practice alone.
The W15 appeared tricky to control, with team-mates Hamilton and Russell both experiencing near-misses, spinning out on track before continuing the session safely.
Russell looked the stronger of the duo as the day progressed despite the older of the two British stars holding the record for the most wins at COTA, having secured five victories at the iconic track.
READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes
FIA announce verdict following Hamilton checks
The return to Austin also presents the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season, with two more to follow at Sao Paulo and Lusail at the Qatar and Brazil grands prix this year.
Ahead of Saturday's sprint race, the FIA revealed changes had been made to Hamilton's Mercedes during parc ferme, a hot topic in Austin this weekend following a ruling that led to an immediate car change for Red Bull to prevent any chance that they may be altering their machinery under prohibited conditions.
A statement from the governing body read: "The following parts and parameters have been replaced / changed during the Parc Ferme yesterday and today before the start of the Sprint."
The document showed a part in the 39-year-old's car had been replaced with the approval of the FIA in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations and therefore no punishment would be served.
READ MORE: FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 9 minutes ago
FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes
- 37 minutes ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull F1 chief SLAMS McLaren over Norris treatment
- 3 hours ago
Sky F1 hit with major technical issue LIVE on air
- Today 15:01
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec