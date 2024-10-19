Find out all the details for the 2024 United States Grand Prix sprint race, including start times and how to watch.

Max Verstappen reclaimed his position at the top of the timesheet, clinching pole position for the US GP sprint with a time of 1:32.833s.

The US GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the first sprint event since June in Austria at the home of Red Bull, and represents an opportunity for Lando Norris to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The gap between the two drivers currently sits at 52 points, but that will be significantly reduced if Norris can claim victory in both races in Texas, a potentially tricky task now given the British star will be starting the sprint race from fourth.

United States Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, October 19, 2024

The fourth sprint of the season at the US GP kicks off today, Saturday, October 19, at 1pm local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 1pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 1pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 11am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 4am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 3:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 12pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 3am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 9pm Saturday

China (CST): 2am Sunday

India (IST): 11:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 3pm Saturday

Singapore: 2am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 9pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday

Turkey: 9pm Saturday



How to watch the US Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season features six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

