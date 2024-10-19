F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have officially confirmed the starting grid for Saturday's US Grand Prix Sprint Race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Max Verstappen launched a stunning comeback to take pole for Saturday's race, and is in the perfect position to take his fourth sprint victory of the season.
The Dutchman's title rival, Lando Norris, had no answer to Red Bull's pace only managing P4, and will have to pass Charles Leclerc and George Russell first if he wants to take the fight to Verstappen.
Both Haas drivers made it into the top 10 with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen starting ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, presenting them with a major advantage in the constructors' battle with VCARB.
Oscar Piastri made an early exit from SQ1 after his lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 19, in a major blow to McLaren.
The Red Bull of Sergio Perez also exited qualifying prematurely, and will start tomorrow's race in P11.
F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:32.833secs
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.012sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.226sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.250sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.256sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.350sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.545sec
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.565sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.969sec
10. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.573sec
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
16. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
US Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Sprint Race in Austin kicks off today at 1pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 1pm Saturday
Central European Time 8pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 11am Saturday
F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

- 4 minutes ago
