F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session

Ferrari looked the class of the field in the sole practice session for the US Grand Prix on Friday, putting both of their cars at the top of the timesheets with just a couple of hundredths of a second between them.

Max Verstappen's early push lap put him third in the session, but his team-mate Sergio Perez's struggles continued, over a second off the pace and all the way down in 16th.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both spun at high speed during the session, but were saved from any costly contact with the wall by the large run-off areas at the track.

The Sauber of Zhou Guanyu exited the session early, coming into the pits and being taken apart after the Chinese driver complained of a loss of power while out on track.

F1 FP1 Results: US Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:33.602sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.021sec

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.253sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.266sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.306sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.361sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.491sec

8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.494sec

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.510sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.711sec

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.762sec

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.773sec

13. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.841sec

14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.016sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.017sec

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.036sec

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.204sec

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.439sec

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.646sec

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.617sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, sprint qualifying is due to take place later on Friday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 10:30pm BST.

