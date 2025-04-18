Max Verstappen issues statement on F1 future after Red Bull doubts confirmed

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has responded to rumours surrounding his future with Red Bull, after comments from Helmut Marko earlier this week confirmed doubts around his position in the team.

Marko said that Verstappen's future was of 'great concern' to the F1 outfit, as Red Bull's performance levels have dropped dramatically over the last 12 months.

Verstappen enjoyed a record-breaking season in 2023, before claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title in 2024, but the team's drop-off in pace at the end of last season has continued into 2025.

It has meant that Verstappen has slipped behind McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship, despite managing to claim one race victory in Japan.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen issued a rather blunt statement on his future with the Red Bull team.

"A lot of people are talking about it, except me," he told media during Thursday's FIA press conference.

Will Verstappen still be at Red Bull in 2026?

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but Marko has previously confirmed that there are performance-based exit clauses involved in the mammoth contract.

With it being largely reported that Mercedes are in the best shape among the top teams heading into the regulation changes in 2026, the Brackley outfit have been one of the favourites to secure Verstappen's signature.

Toto Wolff openly pursued the Dutchman in the past, although rumours have suggested that George Russell is on the verge of signing a new two-year contract.

Wolff has shown no doubts over his opinion with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli's phenomenal start to his F1 career and should the surprise switch to Mercedes come for Verstappen, the Silver Arrows boss would face a tricky decision over who to replace.

Aston Martin have also been linked with signing the four-time champion for 2026, but the team have repeatedly stated that both of their current drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

