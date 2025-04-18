F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Verstappen despair as SHOCK star triumphs at Saudi Grand Prix

Formula 1 champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton failed to find any pace during the opening practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Pierre Gasly topped the timesheets.

The Alpine star shocked the field by setting the fastest time on the soft tyres, ahead of both McLarens with championship leader Lando Norris in second.

Charles Leclerc separated Norris from his team-mate Oscar Piastri, whilst Hamilton languished in P8 and Verstappen finished the session a place behind in P9.

Whilst FP1 was the first session of running in Jeddah, it will not be as representative as FP2 which takes place at 8pm (local time), the same time that both qualifying and Sunday's race will kick off.

Haas star Ollie Bearman avoided a major incident after he locked up into Turn 1 and grazed the barrier, but luckily did not crash as he found his way onto the run-off area.

The team revealed that he had received damage to his front wing and returned to the garage for repairs during the session.

Former Red Bull star, Liam Lawson, was placed under investigation during the session which will be looked into after FP1 for 'failing to follow the race directors instructions'.

F1 FP1 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

1. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1:29.239secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.007

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.070

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.102

5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.367

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.379

7. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.540

8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.576

9. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.579

10.Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.582

11. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.668

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +0.677

13. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.695

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] +0.737

15. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.772

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.944

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] +1.344

18. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.356

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.790

20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.799



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place after FP1 on Friday, April 18, at 8pm (local time) and 6pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues emotional response as Max Verstappen set for shock team snub

Related