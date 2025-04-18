F1 Practice Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to Jeddah for the fifth round of the 2025 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - where the drivers will have to contend with scorching temperatures during the race weekend.

The action in Saudi Arabia will kick off with two practice sessions on the Friday, followed by the third free practice session and then qualifying on Saturday, where McLaren will be hoping to emerge on top once again.

It was Oscar Piastri who got the better of his team-mate Lando Norris in Bahrain, with the Australian sealing pole position on Saturday to produce a dominant race win in Sakhir.

Norris remains in the lead of the championship however, by a slender margin of three points as the McLaren drivers gradually escape the clutches of Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

The Dutchman endured a miserable race last time out, where his Red Bull not only struggled for pace but the team also fumbled both of his pit stops, prompting a crisis meeting immediately after the grand prix.

Verstappen has three practice sessions to get reacquainted with his RB21 in Saudi Arabia, as the grid prepares for their third consecutive weekend of F1 action.

F1 Practice times - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, April 18, 2025) with FP1 at 4:30pm local time (AST) and FP2 later on at 8pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 4:30pm in Jeddah, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 8pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 18 2025

Local time (AST): 4:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 2:30pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 9:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 8:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 6:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 11:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 11pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 7:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 10:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 3:30pm Friday

China (CST): 9:30pm Friday

India (IST): 7pm Friday

Brazil (BST): 10:30am Friday

Singapore (SST): 9:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Friday



Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 18 2025

Local time (AST): 8pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7pm Friday

United States (EDT): 1pm Friday

United States (CDT): 12pm Friday

United States (PDT): 10am Friday

Australia (AEST): 3am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 1am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 2:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 11am Friday

Japan (JST): 2am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 7pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 7pm Friday

China (CST): 1am Saturday

India (IST): 10:30pm Friday

Brazil (BST): 2pm Friday

Singapore (SST): 1am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 8pm Friday



Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 19 2025

Local time (AST): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2:30pm Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 8:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 6:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 11:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 10:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 3:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 9:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 7pm Saturday

Brazil (BST): 10:30am Saturday

Singapore (SST): 9:30pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

Related