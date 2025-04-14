F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Jeddah

Just as one Formula 1 race weekend concludes, yet another is upon us with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the final event of 2025's first triple-header.

Having raced so far in Australia, China, Japan and Bahrain, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marks the fourth round of this year's campaign.

Lando Norris continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings having shrugged off the first victory for his main title rival, Max Verstappen, in Japan earlier this month. Yet it was team-mate Oscar Piastri who piloted his McLaren to victory in Bahrain last time out.

There are now just three points separating the papaya duo with Verstappen down in third place after a disappointing weekend at Sakhir. Given the Dutchman's record of two victories at the track since it joined the calendar in 2021, the competition could be about to heat up.

All eyes remain fixed on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton after a lacklustre start to his debut season with Ferrari. The Scuderia's driver lineup were much improved last weekend, bringing home P4 and P5 for Charles Leclerc and Hamilton respectively.

Despite the points haul in Bahrain, the Maranello-based outfit are still trailing behind their rival constructors' after a double disqualification in China- so will Ferrari continue to thrive or was their showing in Bahrain a fluke?

Here is the all-important weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 18: FP1 & FP2

The first session of the weekend will kick off at 4:30pm local time (AST) with conditions expected to be hotter during the daytime practice session than Sunday's main event. Temperatures are currently predicted to hit 33 degrees Celsius during the session with no chance of rain but moderate wind gusts of around 23mph.

The second session will be much more representative of the conditions for qualifying and Sunday's grand prix as FP2 gets underway at 8pm local time (AST) with a cool breeze and temperatures set to have dropped to 30 degrees Celsius.

Saturday, April 19: FP3 & Qualifying

The third and final practice session of the weekend in Jeddah will begin again at 4:30pm (AST) with the track likely hotter than Friday's sessions as temperatures are expected to peak at 36 degrees Celsius an hour before FP3 begins. During the session, there is again zero chance of rain and a light breeze.

For the all-important qualifying, the drivers won't have to worry about high humidity levels impacting the first competitive session of the weekend as they will take to the track under the lights at 8pm (AST) with no chance of rain, highs of 31 degrees Celsius and a light Westerly wind.

Sunday, April 20: Race

Expect to see cooler conditions once again for the race on Sunday, with the 50-lap Saudi Arabian GP getting underway at 8pm local time.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average for the evening at 32 Celsius for lights out, and there is a less than five per cent chance that rain will hit the circuit at any point during the grand prix distance.

Wind gusts will have calmed down again at around 14mph, but the circuit is prone to strong winds as it runs along the Red Sea coastline, so conditions could change as the weekend nears.

Keep an eye on this article for daily updates heading into the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

