F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the official final classification from the Bahrain Grand Prix, after a wave of penalties were issued after the race.

Oscar Piastri clinched his second victory of the season at Sakhir, but several drivers were placed under investigation after the race including George Russell, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Jack Doohan and Nico Hulkenberg.

The Mercedes star was not awarded a penalty and kept his second place podium finish, but Hulkenberg was less fortunate and was disqualified for excessive wear to his skid block.

Meanwhile, Lawson was hit with a five second time penalty and then a further ten seconds, which prompted him to tumble down the order and into P16.

Doohan also received a five second time penalty, whilst Sainz received ten seconds confirming a miserable outing for the Williams star who failed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Here is the final classification from the Bahrain Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:35:39.435 secs

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +15.499sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +16.273sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.679sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +27.993sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +34.395sec

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +36.002sec

8. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +44.244sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +45.061sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +47.594sec

11. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +48.016sec

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +48.839sec

13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +56.314sec

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +57.806sec (with five second penalty)

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:00.340sec

16. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1:04.435sec (with five second penalty and ten second penalty)

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:05.489sec

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1:06.872sec



Carlos Sainz [Williams] - DNF

Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - DSQ



Fastest Lap

Oscar Piastri - 1:35.140 on lap 36



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

