close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

Max Verstappen’s nightmare Bahrain Grand Prix was encapsulated by his increasingly frustrated team radio messages during the race, with the champion unleashing a furious tirade.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star DISQUALIFIED after Bahrain Grand Prix hit by post-race penalty carnage

Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix after the FIA found that the skid wear of his Sauber was under the minimum thickness.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner exposes former F1 chief over X-rated advice

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed the X-rated advice given to him by former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals potential retirement age in surprise statement

One of Formula 1's most experienced racers has opened up how long he believes he will still be able to compete at the top level.

➡️ READ MORE

Michael Schumacher signs F1 legend's crash helmet for charity auction

Michael Schumacher has signed Jackie Stewart’s crash helmet with the help of his wife Corinna Schumacher, as the F1 legend’s helmet prepares to be auctioned for charity.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Christian Horner Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

  • Yesterday 14:38
F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered

  • April 12, 2025 20:53

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton deleted laps at Bahrain GP among multiple breaches

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

F1 star given LATE penalty verdict as Hamilton handed Bahrain boost - F1 Recap

  • Today 00:13
Bahrain Grand Prix

'Lewis Hamilton is still the best driver on the grid' - Ferrari star hailed after Driver of the Day win

  • Yesterday 23:27
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen launches furious tirade in miserable Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:50
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star slammed with double punishment in nightmare weekend

  • Yesterday 22:16
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x