F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir

Max Verstappen’s nightmare Bahrain Grand Prix was encapsulated by his increasingly frustrated team radio messages during the race, with the champion unleashing a furious tirade.

F1 star DISQUALIFIED after Bahrain Grand Prix hit by post-race penalty carnage

Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix after the FIA found that the skid wear of his Sauber was under the minimum thickness.

Christian Horner exposes former F1 chief over X-rated advice

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed the X-rated advice given to him by former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone.

F1 star reveals potential retirement age in surprise statement

One of Formula 1's most experienced racers has opened up how long he believes he will still be able to compete at the top level.

Michael Schumacher signs F1 legend's crash helmet for charity auction

Michael Schumacher has signed Jackie Stewart’s crash helmet with the help of his wife Corinna Schumacher, as the F1 legend’s helmet prepares to be auctioned for charity.

