F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir
Max Verstappen’s nightmare Bahrain Grand Prix was encapsulated by his increasingly frustrated team radio messages during the race, with the champion unleashing a furious tirade.
F1 star DISQUALIFIED after Bahrain Grand Prix hit by post-race penalty carnage
Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix after the FIA found that the skid wear of his Sauber was under the minimum thickness.
Christian Horner exposes former F1 chief over X-rated advice
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed the X-rated advice given to him by former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone.
F1 star reveals potential retirement age in surprise statement
One of Formula 1's most experienced racers has opened up how long he believes he will still be able to compete at the top level.
Michael Schumacher signs F1 legend's crash helmet for charity auction
Michael Schumacher has signed Jackie Stewart’s crash helmet with the help of his wife Corinna Schumacher, as the F1 legend’s helmet prepares to be auctioned for charity.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun