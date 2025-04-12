Stunned Lewis Hamilton 'very sorry' after Ferrari disaster

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team following a shocking qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old appeared hopeful heading into the weekend in the desert after it was confirmed that Ferrari had brought their first upgrade package to Sakhir, with the introduction of a new floor expected to shake a bit of life into Hamilton's SF-25.

The champion headed out onto the track on Saturday alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc but for Sunday's race, the driver duo will not be starting anywhere near each other.

Whilst Leclerc appeared comfortable in the red machinery, lining up P3 for the main event, Hamilton could only manage a P9 start for the fourth grand prix of the season.

The racing legend appeared unimpressed after qualifying and cut a frustrated figure during his post-race interviews.

Hamilton delivers blunt assessment of Ferrari performance

On the team radio following the conclusion of Saturday's qualifying, Hamilton said: "I’m sorry guys, sorry man. Really sorry."

When asked shortly after about what he was apologising for, Hamilton then told Sky F1: "It was about my poor performance.

"No reasons, not doing the job. It happens every Saturday."

Hamilton's comments are concerning given the hope he appeared to have pinned on the Scuderia's upgrades for the fourth race weekend of 2025, with his disappointment over his consistently poor qualifying form with Ferrari reminiscent of his comments at Mercedes last year before he departed the team.

Following sprint qualifying at the 2024 Qatar GP, Hamilton responded to his P7 result by declaring: "[It's the] same every weekend... I'm definitely not fast anymore."

In his debut season in red so far, Hamilton has failed to qualify in the top three ahead of a full grand prix race, with his best result P5 in China, which was also a setback given his sprint race victory just hours before in Shanghai.

