Christian Horner issues Red Bull statement over 'hidden problems'

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has issued a statement detailing the recent issues faced by his team amid struggles on both sides of the garage.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has only managed to secure a singular race victory in 2025, with the team's second driver problem persisting as newly promoted Yuki Tsunoda is still adjusting to the new setup.

Last time out in Bahrain Tsunoda improved on his debut performance by piloting his RB21 to P9, securing his first points with the main team.

Neither driver was particularly fast however, with new team-mate Verstappen just three places in front of him.

Throughout the race, the Dutchman complained of having zero grip around the Bahrain International Circuit, describing the result as positive following the chequered flag on account of the numerous issues faced by Red Bull at the fourth round of the campaign.

What went wrong for Red Bull in Bahrain?

The long list of issues in Bahrain began straight off the line with Verstappen getting off to a poor start and suffering tyre overheating throughout the 57-lap race.

Both Verstappen and Tsunoda then also endured painfully slow pit stops, something team principal Horner addressed after the race.

Reports then spread fast over an alleged 'crisis meeting' held at Red Bull following the Bahrain Grand Prix, although Horner remained calm when speaking to the media post-race, attempting to reduce the severity of the situation within his team.

"We had two problems this weekend. A brake problem and a balance problem. We also had a problem with a wire in the pit lane," he explained.

“I think the problems can be hidden with set-ups, which we did last weekend in Suzuka. But this race clearly showed some weaknesses that we have, and we need to improve them,"

"We know where the problems are, but it’s bringing the solutions that takes a bit longer," he concluded.

This positive outlook does not appear to be something shared by star driver Verstappen, with the 27-year-old taking to his own post-race chats to say: "Basically everything went wrong."

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in Bahrain Grand Prix tirade as FIA announce late disqualification

Related