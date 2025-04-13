F1 star DISQUALIFIED after Bahrain Grand Prix hit by post-race penalty carnage

Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix after the FIA found that the skid wear of his Sauber was under the minimum thickness.

The German driver’s car was involved in a post-race inspection, and the rearmost skid underneath the car was found to be underneath the minimum thickness of 9 mm which led to an instant disqualification for Hulkenberg.

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason, but the error for the Sauber team was not as costly as it was for Ferrari.

Hulkenberg finished the race in P13 and failed to score a single point, meaning that the disqualification did not hit the team too hard

Lawson, Doohan and Sainz also given penalties by the FIA

Jack Doohan was also given a five-second time penalty after the Bahrain GP, for leaving the track without justifiable reason multiple times during the race.

The stewards stated that the Alpine star left the track on four occasions and had received a black and white flag on a third occasion, a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations.

Liam Lawson was another driver who received a five-second time penalty and one penalty point, taking his total up to three, after he collided with Lance Stroll at Turn 2.

The Racing Bulls star overtook Stroll into Turn 1 but the Aston Martin star got a better exit and managed to reclaim the position, which meant he was in front as they entered Turn 2 which meant he was entitled to racing room at the corner.

However, Lawson collided with the rear of Stroll’s car, compromising his exit at the corner and thus receiving a five-second time penalty.

However, another incident with Hulkenberg took his penalty points up to five, with another 10 seconds added on as a form of a double punishment for the Kiwi racer.

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz was slapped with 10-second-time penalty, after he forced Kimi Antonelli off the track at Turn 10, where Sainz locked the front wheels of his FW47 and understeered towards the Mercedes driver.

Antonelli lost two positions as a result and the stewards slammed Sainz with a 10-second time penalty, but was unable to serve the punishment after he retired from the grand prix and was unclassified from the race.

Sainz was also given two penalty points, in what ends an incredibly busy evening for the FIA stewards.

During the race Lando Norris received a five-second time penalty for a false start, but served it during his pit stop and managed to recover to finish the Bahrain GP in third.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos

Related