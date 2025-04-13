F1 star reveals potential retirement age in surprise statement

One of Formula 1's most experienced racers has opened up how long he believes he will still be able to compete at the top level.

Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg will turn 38 before the end of this season, but has revealed that he has no intention of hanging up his racing gloves any time soon.

The German has already been signed up to be part of Audi's driver lineup from 2026, with the manufacturer set to make its debut in of F1 after successfully completing the takeover of Sauber last year.

And Hulkenberg is in no doubt that he still has plenty of fuel left in the tank ahead of what could be the final chapter of his career.

"I can definitely ride until I'm 40," he told the German Press Agency, as reported by Sky Sports F1 Germany. "So I don't see any problems for the next few years.

"What will happen after that is hard to predict."

Hulkenberg looking to score points in Bahrain

Hulkenberg - who has been a regular feature on the grid since 2010 - needn't look far to find inspiration, with multiple-time world champions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton still driving at Aston Martin and Ferrari respectively.

Heading into this weekend's race in Bahrain, Hulkenberg's current employers sit ninth in the constructors' standings, but have already surpassed last year's total points tally.

The former Renault and Haas driver delivered each of their six points on the opening day of the 2025 campaign, coming home seventh in Australia amid treacherous conditions.

He has since failed to replicate a similar performance in the past two outings, however, finishing a long way off the top 10 on each occasion.

The same can also be said for his rookie team-mate and last year's F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who is still finding his feet in the sport having made the step up to the top tier during off-season.

