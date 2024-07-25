Hulkenberg reveals he was BLINDSIDED by major F1 change
Haas star Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that he only found out about Mattia Binotto's return to F1 to spearhead the Audi project on the day that it was announced.
Hulkenberg is parting ways with Haas at the conclusion of the 2024 season, teaming up with Sauber for 2025 – eventually becoming Audi from 2026.
Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl had moved to Sauber as their chief motorsport officer in 2023.
Seidl was then announced as CEO of Audi's F1 operations in March this year, but the decision was taken earlier this month to parachute Binotto in to lead the charge instead.
The news came as a shock to many, and even to Hulkenberg, who admitted that he only became aware of the change on the day it was announced.
"It was kind of an unexpected change," Hulkenberg told F1 media including GPFans. "I was informed the day of the announcement about the group's decision and, you know, that's the group's decision that they want to change moving forward.
"I think big projects like this, you obviously have in the management people that are big pillars of such projects, but they never just rely on one or two persons. So in F1, everyone is kind of changeable.
"And, in terms of Mattia, I know him obviously, from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. But I will, that will change in a few months."
Asked if he had any concerns with a lack of stability and security from the management, Hulkenberg insisted he has every faith in his future team.
"No, not concerned," he said. "That was obviously a bit of a shock. But now it's back to business.
"I still look forward to joining that project and to make it a successful story with Audi."
