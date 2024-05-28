Kravitz mocks F1 star's fashion sense in hilarious clip

Formula 1 drivers are some of the best-paid sportsmen in the world, but you can't buy taste…

Lewis Hamilton teamed up with fashion giant Tommy Hilfiger in 2018, while F1 attire sells far and wide with fans delighted to emulate their on-track heroes.

But not all of the grid are tuned into that side of things - at least not according to Ted Kravitz, who took aim at Nico Hulkenberg during the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on

Kravitz is a mainstay of the pen through Ted's Race Notebook on Sky, but Hulkenberg was unwilling to talk to him after his DNF in the principality, instead cycling past at speed.

"What's the magic of Monaco like for you, Nico Hulkenberg with the terrible trousers?" Kravitz shouted after Hulkenberg as the Haas man sped by.

"Look at those trousers, Nico Hulkenberg. Is that what you call fashion? I don't even know what the print on those trousers is. He's cool."

Nico Hulkenberg crashed out in Monaco

Nico Hulkenberg doesn't always look so sharp

Hulkenberg's mood explained?

Hulkenberg's bad mood might be put down to how the race ended for him.

His Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen and Red Bull's Sergio Perez had tangled wheels on the uphill romp towards Massenet, sending the latter into a crash that red-flagged the race.

Hulkenberg was caught up in the accident after the RBR car span and clipped his rear axle, ending all three drivers' races.

Magnussen is now just two penalty points away from a one-race ban, but escaped sanction with FIA stewards deeming is a 'racing incident'.

It was a frustrating weekend for the Haas pair, who had been demoted to the back of the grid after their rear wings failed inspection after qualifying.

READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

Related