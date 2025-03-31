Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg has been linked with a shock move to the Red Bull team by former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Red Bull are going through driver chaos after just two races of the season, replacing the under performing Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda in a highly controversial driver switch between the main team and junior team Racing Bulls.

While Max Verstappen is currently second in the world championship after high points-scoring finishes in Australia and China, Lawson's struggles to break the top 10 means the driver with just 13 races under his belt has already been demoted.

Liam Lawson out but Nico Hulkenberg in?

Schumacher believes that the big mistake Red Bull made was in trying to replace Sergio Perez at the end of 2024, and not choosing an experienced driver to replace the Mexican in the first place.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, the six-time grand prix winner claims that the team should have picked an experienced star, and that Sauber's Hulkenberg was the best fit of all candidates to team up with Verstappen - despite the German still waiting to secure his first F1 podium after 229 starts.

"I might even have chosen an outside driver if it had been possible. The mistake from the start was not letting Nico Hulkenberg into the car," Schumacher said.

"And that was Christian Horner's decision, who apparently didn't want him - that's what I heard.

"They needed a clear, experienced No 2 alongside Max Verstappen, and I think that would have worked well. He's great in qualifying, and he's great in race trim - and that was the big mistake.

"After that, I think Christian Horner really wanted Franco Colapinto. But he shot himself in the foot with his three total crashes in the last few races.

"And then there was Dr. Marko, who said at the time, we'll take our junior. Personally, though, I don't see any junior driver alongside Max at the moment."

