F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery compounded as F1 star summoned by FIA stewards

McLaren star Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the final practice session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen’s struggles at Red Bull continuing.

Norris set FP3’s fastest lap time with a 1:27:489secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, edging team-mate Oscar Piastri by just 0.024 seconds.

Mercedes star George Russell finished the session in P3, with Max Verstappen behind in P4. However, Verstappen’s lap time was over eight tenths off the leading time, with plenty of work for Red Bull to do ahead of qualifying later in the day.

Elsewhere, it was also a difficult session for Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc ended the session in P5, Hamilton could only manage P12.

Alpine star Jack Doohan was summoned to see the stewards in relation to entering the painted area between the pit entry and the track during FP3.

However, despite the FIA stewards stressing the importance of steering clear of the area in the race notes with any part of the car, the Australian was given just a warning after the session despite his confirmed breach.

The stewards acting on behalf of the FIA admitted that due to it just being a practice session, there was no need to hand a more severe penalty.

F1 FP3 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Here are the times from Saturday afternoon’s session in Saudi Arabia.

Position Driver Team Time 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.489 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.627 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.845 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.883 6 Alex Albon Williams +0.900 7 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.081 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.136 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.181 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.190 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.280 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.291 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.372 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.399 15 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.409 16 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.500 17 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.731 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.847 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.921 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.989

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place later on Saturday at 8 pm local time (AST), which is 6 pm (BST). Please see here for a complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch the action in your location.

