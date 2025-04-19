close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery compounded as F1 star summoned by FIA stewards

F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery compounded as F1 star summoned by FIA stewards

F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery compounded as F1 star summoned by FIA stewards

F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery compounded as F1 star summoned by FIA stewards

McLaren star Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the final practice session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen’s struggles at Red Bull continuing.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi Grand Prix

Norris set FP3’s fastest lap time with a 1:27:489secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, edging team-mate Oscar Piastri by just 0.024 seconds.

Mercedes star George Russell finished the session in P3, with Max Verstappen behind in P4. However, Verstappen’s lap time was over eight tenths off the leading time, with plenty of work for Red Bull to do ahead of qualifying later in the day.

Elsewhere, it was also a difficult session for Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc ended the session in P5, Hamilton could only manage P12.

Alpine star Jack Doohan was summoned to see the stewards in relation to entering the painted area between the pit entry and the track during FP3.

However, despite the FIA stewards stressing the importance of steering clear of the area in the race notes with any part of the car, the Australian was given just a warning after the session despite his confirmed breach.

The stewards acting on behalf of the FIA admitted that due to it just being a practice session, there was no need to hand a more severe penalty.

F1 FP3 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Here are the times from Saturday afternoon’s session in Saudi Arabia.

Position Driver Team Time
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.489
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.024
3George RussellMercedes+0.627
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.845
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.883
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.900
7Carlos SainzWilliams+1.081
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.136
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.181
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.190
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.280
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.291
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.372
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.399
15Jack DoohanAlpine+1.409
16Ollie BearmanHaas+1.500
17Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.731
18Esteban OconHaas+1.847
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.921
20Lance StrollAston Martin+1.989

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place later on Saturday at 8 pm local time (AST), which is 6 pm (BST). Please see here for a complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch the action in your location.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen issues statement as FIA announce Red Bull star’s Saudi GP penalty verdict

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Lando Norris
Lando Norris issues heartfelt tribute to Sebastian Vettel ahead of Saudi Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Lando Norris issues heartfelt tribute to Sebastian Vettel ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

  • Today 15:14
FIA confirm Red Bull change as extreme conditions hit Saudi Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm Red Bull change as extreme conditions hit Saudi Grand Prix

  • Today 13:57

Latest News

Saudi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi Grand Prix

  • 17 minutes ago
Saudi Grand Prix

Lando Norris left furious at 'IDIOT' crash after hitting the wall at Saudi Grand Prix

  • 30 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz confirms Saudi Grand Prix absence

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton pain continues at Jeddah as F1 star handed FIA penalty verdict

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Jeddah

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Explained

F1 cooling vests: What are the new FIA measures causing drivers trouble in 2025?

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x