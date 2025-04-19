F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The fifth qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season gets underway today - Saturday, April 19 - at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
McLaren have dominated qualifying so far this season, with one of their drivers claiming pole position in three out of four rounds in 2025.
Oscar Piastri currently sits ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris with the most pole positions in 2025, with the Aussie securing pole in China and Bahrain.
Norris claimed the maiden pole position of the season at the Australian GP, whilst Max Verstappen managed to covert his pole in Japan into his only grand prix win of the campaign.
Lewis Hamilton remains the king of the sprint however, adding a sprint pole and win to his name with Ferrari in Shanghai.
But, who will be fastest under the floodlights in Jeddah? Will McLaren once again reign supreme or will a new driver take the coveted first-place starting position on the grid?
What time is qualifying on today?
The qualifying session in Jeddah kicks off today at 8pm local time (AST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 8pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 1pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 12pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 10am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 3am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 1am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 2:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 11am Saturday
Japan (JST): 2am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 7pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 7pm Saturday
China (CST): 1am Sunday
India (IST): 10:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 2pm Saturday
Singapore (SST): 1am Sunday
Turkiye (EEST): 8pm Saturday
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
