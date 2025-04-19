The fifth qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season gets underway today - Saturday, April 19 - at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

McLaren have dominated qualifying so far this season, with one of their drivers claiming pole position in three out of four rounds in 2025.

Oscar Piastri currently sits ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris with the most pole positions in 2025, with the Aussie securing pole in China and Bahrain.

Norris claimed the maiden pole position of the season at the Australian GP, whilst Max Verstappen managed to covert his pole in Japan into his only grand prix win of the campaign.

Lewis Hamilton remains the king of the sprint however, adding a sprint pole and win to his name with Ferrari in Shanghai.

But, who will be fastest under the floodlights in Jeddah? Will McLaren once again reign supreme or will a new driver take the coveted first-place starting position on the grid?

What time is qualifying on today?

The qualifying session in Jeddah kicks off today at 8pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 8pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 1pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 12pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 10am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 3am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 1am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 2:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 11am Saturday

Japan (JST): 2am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 7pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 7pm Saturday

China (CST): 1am Sunday

India (IST): 10:30pm Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 2pm Saturday

Singapore (SST): 1am Sunday

Turkiye (EEST): 8pm Saturday



How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hamilton and Verstappen despair as SHOCK star triumphs at Saudi Grand Prix

Related