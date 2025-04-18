Red Bull star in session-ending smash as red flags waved at Saudi Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda ended his second session of practice early on Friday with a huge crash into the wall at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Having shown strong pace during practice, Tsunoda brushed the wall heading into the final corner before the home straight at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, and that left him helpless as he cruised into the wall opposite.
Red flags were waved at the end of FP2 due to the incident, with a delay of seven minutes ensuing, with just one minute left in the session once the track went green again.
"Ah I’m sorry guys," Tsunoda apologised over team radio, before clarifying that he was okay, although the incident ended his FP2 session prematurely.
Tsunoda's Saudi Arabia woes
With the incident happening around 24 hours before the start of the first competitive session of the weekend on Saturday, Red Bull will likely be able to sort his car out for the day's running.
However, Tsunoda's RB21 did experience some hefty damage in the crash, prompting the red flag to clear his car and all the debris left on the track.
Speaking following the crash, Tsunoda elaborated on the incident, telling media: "I just turned in too much and clipped the wall inside wheel and just had damage, after that just no control."
"Apologies team, the pace was looking good. Shame."
Tsunoda is looking to build on a Bahrain GP weekend last time out in which he managed to score his first points for his new Red Bull team, having replaced Liam Lawson after the second race of the season.
