Red Bull star reveals 'unfortunate' role in F1 movie

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has shared details of his 'unfortunate' role in the new F1 movie ahead of its release to the public next week.

The film stars Brad Pitt as veteran racer Sonny Hayes, who makes his return to the track after exiting the sport to become the team-mate of talented rookie Joshua Pearce, played by British actor Damson Idris.

Filming took place during a number of official race weekends over the past two years, with F1's biggest names making an appearance in the final cut.

Tsunoda was in attendance at Monday night's premiere in New York, but while many of his colleagues were thrilled to see themselves on the big screen, the Japanese driver was a little less enthusiastic.

“Most of the scenes, unfortunately I got overtaken by Brad," he joked.

The movie is set for release in the UK on June 25, with US fans forced to wait for another two days before getting their first glimpse.

The critics' reviews have been largely positive, while Lewis Hamilton - who played a key advisory role throughout production - branded it the 'best racing movie that's ever been made'.

The new F1 movie stars Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt

Tsunoda targets Red Bull improvement

Monday's star-studded event offered Tsunoda a welcome break from the pressures of real-life racing, with the 25-year-old enduring a tough time since joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Having been initially overlooked for the vacant spot left by Sergio Perez in favour of Liam Lawson, he was handed the chance to impress after Lawson was axed with just two races in the books this season.

But he has collected just seven points in eight outings thus far, and had another frustrating day at the office at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, finishing down in 12th.

His attention will now turn to next week's Austrian GP, where he will look to finally get his Red Bull career up and running.

