FIA confirms F1 star hit by 20-place grid penalty infringement

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a 20-place penalty verdict from the FIA, following a dismal qualifying for the Japanese driver.

Tsunoda was involved in a nasty crash during Imola Grand Prix qualifying, a high-speed error that saw his car flip upside down into the barriers.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

Thankfully, Tsunoda was okay, and was ruled fit to start Sunday's race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, but the 25-year-old's car did need some serious work done to it.

Now, the FIA has confirmed that Tsunoda had to take a new control electrics part and energy store on his Honda power unit, and these parts were changed under parc ferme conditions, meaning the Japanese driver accumulated two 10-place grid drops.

However, due to not setting a time in the session, Tsunoda was already set to be starting 20th and plum last for Sunday's race. It has also been confirmed that the Red Bull driver will have to start from the pit lane, following the rebuild of his car after qualifying.

Tsunoda's horror crash

While thankfully being given the all clear following medical checks, Tsunoda's crash would have been a terrifying experience for driver and fans alike.

The Japanese driver spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello, and the car flipped as he approached the barrier, landed upside down before the roll hoop turned him back over.

Any points achieved by Tsunoda in Sunday's race would be a miracle, considering the rebuild that has had to be done on his car, and the fact that he will be starting from the pit lane.

Explaining the various penalties given to Tsunoda ahead of the race, the FIA confirmed in that: "The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty, therefore there is an accumulation of 20 places.

"However, as components have also been changed to those of a different specification than used in qualifying, car 22 must therefore start the race from the pit lane."

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit

