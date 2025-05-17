Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix
Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix
Red Bull have published an update on Yuki Tsunoda’s condition after a terrifying crash during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix.
The Japanese driver spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello, and his car flipped upside down where he hit the barriers, a terrifying incident for the Red Bull star which instantly brought out a red flag.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict
Tsunoda managed to walk out of the car and proceeded to head to the medical centre, where he underwent checks to make sure he had not sustained any physical damage from the incident.
Red Bull have since released an update on social media platform X, confirming that Tsunoda went for the necessary checks, updating his fans on whether he was in a serious condition or not.
"Thankfully, Yuki has been checked and released from the medical centre after undergoing precautionary checks," the team wrote on social media.
Tsunoda crashes out of Imola qualifying
Tsunoda failed to set a time in qualifying and will therefore start Sunday’s grand prix last on the grid, with a momentous task ahead of him to make it into the top 10 and the points.
The 25-year-old has demonstrated inconsistent form at Red Bull so far, and has only claimed six of the team’s 105 points in 2025, his crash in Imola once again hampering his progress at the team.
Meanwhile, Tsunoda’s team-mate Max Verstappen set the second fastest time in qualifying and will start on the front row alongside Oscar Piastri, with the Dutchman even looking fast enough for pole position in qualifying.
Overtaking is notoriously difficult around the narrow circuit at Imola, which means Sunday could be a difficult day for Tsunoda if he is stuck behind a train of cars all within DRS range.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix
- 30 minutes ago
F1 star set for Imola Grand Prix GRID DROP after FIA rule breach
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit
- 2 hours ago
Imola Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after official FIA announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul