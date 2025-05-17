Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull have published an update on Yuki Tsunoda’s condition after a terrifying crash during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello, and his car flipped upside down where he hit the barriers, a terrifying incident for the Red Bull star which instantly brought out a red flag.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict

Tsunoda managed to walk out of the car and proceeded to head to the medical centre, where he underwent checks to make sure he had not sustained any physical damage from the incident.

Red Bull have since released an update on social media platform X, confirming that Tsunoda went for the necessary checks, updating his fans on whether he was in a serious condition or not.

"Thankfully, Yuki has been checked and released from the medical centre after undergoing precautionary checks," the team wrote on social media.

Tsunoda crashes out of Imola qualifying

Tsunoda failed to set a time in qualifying and will therefore start Sunday’s grand prix last on the grid, with a momentous task ahead of him to make it into the top 10 and the points.

The 25-year-old has demonstrated inconsistent form at Red Bull so far, and has only claimed six of the team’s 105 points in 2025, his crash in Imola once again hampering his progress at the team.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda’s team-mate Max Verstappen set the second fastest time in qualifying and will start on the front row alongside Oscar Piastri, with the Dutchman even looking fast enough for pole position in qualifying.

Overtaking is notoriously difficult around the narrow circuit at Imola, which means Sunday could be a difficult day for Tsunoda if he is stuck behind a train of cars all within DRS range.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit

Related