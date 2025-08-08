Red Bull chief reveals top 'priority' in decision over second seat
Red Bull chief reveals top 'priority' in decision over second seat
Red Bull F1 team principle Laurent Mekies has revealed his main 'priority' as the dilemma over who will be lining up alongside Max Verstappen next season continues.
The team's second seat has long been a topic of heated debate, with drivers struggling to keep up with the four-time world champion.
Sergio Perez was a steady if unspectacular No.2 for four years at before a collapse in form last season saw him replaced by Liam Lawson.
However, the Kiwi was ditched in favour of Yuki Tsunoda after just two races in 2025, but that move has yet to pay off, with the Japanese racer scoring just seven points in 12 outings.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Mekies - who recently replaced Christian Horner at the helm - insisted his focus, and that of the team, is to give the struggling racer their full support as he tries to find some form heading into the final 10 grands prix of the year.
“The priority is to give Yuki what he needs to perform,” Mekies explained.
“That’s where, with regards to the second seat, that’s where the priority is. It’s what the team is concentrated on."
Tsunoda determined to keep hold of Red Bull seat
He continued: “They have been trying that for a number of races now. We are trying to find ways together to make a further step. You know, Spa was very positive, certainly from that perspective. “Here it’s a bit of a tricky weekend overall, so it’s probably a bit more difficult to judge.
“But there is no reason why Yuki’s performance cannot be what we have seen in the past, and that’s what we are concentrated on right now.”
Tsunoda's summer break was put on hold for a few days after it was revealed that he was going back to the team's headquarters in Milton Keynes in an effort to investigate what has gone so badly wrong this year.
The 25-year-old is confident that he will be able to turn his fortunes around and secure a seat at the team next season with Verstappen, who recently put an end to speculation over his future by confirming he was set to stay in 2026.
