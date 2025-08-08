F1 News Today: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge
F1 News Today: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge
There may be some 'secret' clauses within Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract which may just persuade the seven-time F1 world champion to stick around until 2026, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari F1 star's fury sparks major U-turn
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc performed a surprise U-turn after airing his frustrations during last weekend's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen contradicts Red Bull F1 chief
Max Verstappen has issued a telling response to comments made by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko on what went wrong for him during a disastrous few days at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Daniel Ricciardo has already handed Cadillac their biggest F1 blow yet
Cadillac have been linked with a number of drivers to fill their two seats for 2026, with team principal Graeme Lowdon confirming they have been in talks with several F1 stars.
➡️ READ MORE
F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1
We did it, gang! We made it to the summer break built into the F1 season, the innovation that gives team members from top to bottom a much-needed break in their astoundingly hectic calendar.
So far no such break has been suggested for writers covering the sport. Probably an oversight. We’ll definitely get one next year, right?
Since we’re here though, let’s have a look at the things that the teams have been writing their letters to Father Summer Break for. This is a two-parter, and you’ll get the rest of the grid shortly. Spoiler warning: it isn’t especially kind to Alpine.
➡️ READ MORE
This article is from our brand new GPFans newsletter. We’ll be with you pre-race, post-race and in between with things you may not find on the website. This article is a taster for things to come so be sure not to miss out on all the others by subscribing below.
Related
Latest News
FIA confirm MAJOR contract extension until 2048
- 3 minutes ago
Vasseur: 'Demanding' Hamilton 'harsh' with Ferrari criticism
- 48 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge
- 2 hours ago
F1 hopeful handed team ‘audition’ during summer break
- Yesterday 22:27
Daniel Ricciardo has already handed Cadillac their biggest F1 blow yet
- Yesterday 21:42
Ferrari F1 star's fury sparks major U-turn
- Yesterday 20:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid
- 20 july