Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Saudi Arabia, 2025

F1 News Today: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge

F1 News Today: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Saudi Arabia, 2025

There may be some 'secret' clauses within Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract which may just persuade the seven-time F1 world champion to stick around until 2026, according to reports.

Ferrari F1 star's fury sparks major U-turn

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc performed a surprise U-turn after airing his frustrations during last weekend's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen contradicts Red Bull F1 chief

Max Verstappen has issued a telling response to comments made by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko on what went wrong for him during a disastrous few days at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo has already handed Cadillac their biggest F1 blow yet

Cadillac have been linked with a number of drivers to fill their two seats for 2026, with team principal Graeme Lowdon confirming they have been in talks with several F1 stars.

F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

We did it, gang! We made it to the summer break built into the F1 season, the innovation that gives team members from top to bottom a much-needed break in their astoundingly hectic calendar.

So far no such break has been suggested for writers covering the sport. Probably an oversight. We’ll definitely get one next year, right?

Since we’re here though, let’s have a look at the things that the teams have been writing their letters to Father Summer Break for. This is a two-parter, and you’ll get the rest of the grid shortly. Spoiler warning: it isn’t especially kind to Alpine.

This article is from our brand new GPFans newsletter. We’ll be with you pre-race, post-race and in between with things you may not find on the website. This article is a taster for things to come so be sure not to miss out on all the others by subscribing below.

