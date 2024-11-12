MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement

A significant change involving Mercedes Formula 1 team has been announced, as they embark on a new chapter in the sport.

The news comes just weeks before the conclusion of the 2024 season, during which the Brackley-based outfit have struggled to meet expectations.

Despite surprise victories for drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russel prior to the summer break, it has been a largely frustrating campaign to date, and with just three races remaining, they find themselves sitting fourth in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes secure new deal

The eight-time champions are now looking towards the future as they aim to challenge for honours once again, with excitement building over the arrival of Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian will take over from Hamilton at the end of this season, with the 39-year-old set to partner up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

And it's not the only big change on the horizon for Mercedes, who will supply F1 rival Alpine with power units from 2026 until at least the end of 2030, it has been announced.

The announcement comes a month after the French team confirmed speculation that they would soon be shutting down their engine programme.

Alpine will continue to manufacture their own power units next season before making the change the following year, when new regulations will be introduced.

An official statement from the team read: "The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes-Benz supply Alpine with Power Units for the duration of the new regulations era, from 2026 until at least 2030.

"Alongside the Power Unit, Alpine will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from the 2026 season.

"The team remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons."

It comes after what was a memorable weekend for the team in Brazil, where drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished on the podium behind Max Verstappen, a result which moved them up three places to sixth in the constructors' championship.

