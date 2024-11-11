FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

An FIA steward has dropped a bombshell over the impact of a Max Verstappen DNF result at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Dutchman edged closer to his fourth world title after a spectacular victory at the Brazilian GP, despite his own race engineer betting against his win.

Verstappen started the race in P16 following a Q2 exit and a grid penalty, whilst his championship rival Lando Norris achieved pole position.

However, the Red Bull star charged through the field to place himself in contention for a podium, and snatched the lead after a perfectly timed red flag.

Max Verstappen earned a spectacular victory in Brazil

Lando Norris finished a disappointing P6 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Can Lando Norris still win the 2024 title?

Norris on the other hand finished a disappointing P6, with the Brit facing a herculean effort if he wants to win the world title.

However, FIA steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has revealed he believes Norris' championship dream is still alive, especially if Verstappen does not finish the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Norris just has to continue doing what he is doing. And one non-finish by Max would make a massive change to the championship. Max is still the hot favourite even if that happened," Herbert said.

Johnny Herbert discusses Lando Norris' championship chances

"Max will not have to win and only finish on the podium. He knows what he has to do and is so much more mature this season.

"Norris will go into 2025 knowing he can beat Max, whatever happens in the last three races. That’s a massive psychological barrier he has overcome.

"He has made his statement and pushed Max to the edge. That’s great because it is exactly what you need to do to an opponent, ruffle his feathers and get under his skin."

