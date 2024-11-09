Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet

A Red Bull chief has revealed doubts about Max Verstappen after they engaged in a bet involving the world champion.

The major storyline of the 2024 season has undoubtedly been Red Bull and Verstappen’s downfall following one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history in 2023.

Despite his failure to win a grand prix since the Spanish GP in June, Verstappen has remained in control of the championship and enters the final three races with his fourth world title within reach.

The Dutchman produced the drive of his career at the Brazilian GP, where he fought from P16 in the wet and claimed his first victory in months.

It has been a difficult season for Red Bull and Max Verstappen

However, prior to Verstappen’s win in Brazil it has been revealed that key figures within his own team doubted him, including his own race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Naturally, Verstappen’s Q2 exit and five-place grid penalty did not herald a race win, especially as his main championship rival Lando Norris started the race on pole.

Nevertheless, a stunning drive and a fortunately timed red flag allowed Verstappen to switch his tyres and maintain position, crucially getting ahead of the Alpines and he achieved a dominant victory.

Despite this Red Bull chief, Helmut Marko, has revealed that Lambiase doubted Verstappen would even step on the podium in Brazil, and claimed the two placed a bet on the outcome of the race.

Helmut Marko reveals bet with Gianpiero Lambiase

"I bet with Max's race engineer that Max would get on the podium,” Marko said to De Telegraaf.

“GP [Lambiase] didn't think so. We put 100 dollars on it. But I only said a podium and no victory. Max always wants to do better."

