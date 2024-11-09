Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet
Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet
A Red Bull chief has revealed doubts about Max Verstappen after they engaged in a bet involving the world champion.
The major storyline of the 2024 season has undoubtedly been Red Bull and Verstappen’s downfall following one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history in 2023.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff confirms Mercedes release as HUGE Red Bull transfer update given
READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
Despite his failure to win a grand prix since the Spanish GP in June, Verstappen has remained in control of the championship and enters the final three races with his fourth world title within reach.
The Dutchman produced the drive of his career at the Brazilian GP, where he fought from P16 in the wet and claimed his first victory in months.
How did Max Verstappen win the Brazilian GP?
However, prior to Verstappen’s win in Brazil it has been revealed that key figures within his own team doubted him, including his own race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
Naturally, Verstappen’s Q2 exit and five-place grid penalty did not herald a race win, especially as his main championship rival Lando Norris started the race on pole.
Nevertheless, a stunning drive and a fortunately timed red flag allowed Verstappen to switch his tyres and maintain position, crucially getting ahead of the Alpines and he achieved a dominant victory.
Despite this Red Bull chief, Helmut Marko, has revealed that Lambiase doubted Verstappen would even step on the podium in Brazil, and claimed the two placed a bet on the outcome of the race.
READ MORE: Verstappen launches extraordinary FIA steward RANT over key F1 rival
"I bet with Max's race engineer that Max would get on the podium,” Marko said to De Telegraaf.
“GP [Lambiase] didn't think so. We put 100 dollars on it. But I only said a podium and no victory. Max always wants to do better."
READ MORE: F1 stars FINED over $370K after Brazilian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris future thrown into DOUBT in astonishing X-rated rant
- 10 minutes ago
Red Bull DEMAND for McLaren FIA investigation sparks official announcement
- 1 hour ago
Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Wolff confirms Mercedes release as HUGE Red Bull transfer update given
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet
- 3 hours ago
F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec