Verstappen launches extraordinary FIA steward RANT over key F1 rival

Max Verstappen has launched a dig at one of his championship rivals whilst criticising an FIA steward following a recent public spat.

The three-time world champion has had a topsy-turvy season, with seven race wins in the opening 10 races of the season putting him in a great position to win a fourth consecutive title.

However, Verstappen then went 10 races without a win, allowing Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc back into the championship race, growing ever-frustrated as the season went on.

That winless streak then came to a screeching halt at the Brazilian GP, when the Dutchman produced one of his greatest ever performances to win from 17th on the grid, leaving his rivals behind.

Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have been punished for swearing by the FIA

Max Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix

Verstappen's FIA war of words

The result in Brazil leaves Verstappen 62 points ahead of nearest challenger Norris, and on the verge of securing a fourth title.

However, the consequences of Verstappen's winless run are still clear to see, with Red Bull now third in the constructors' championship, and Verstappen still yet to serve a community service-style punishment given to him by the FIA.

That punishment was handed to him when he swore in an official FIA press conference in Singapore, with the incident sparking a war of words between the Dutchman and the sport's governing body.

Verstappen opted not to give full answers in a couple of press conferences after that incident, and was frustrated by his treatment.

Johnny Herbert is an FIA steward

Now, the Dutchman has hit out at former F1 driver-turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert amid his comments about Verstappen's driving style following the Mexican GP, where Verstappen was penalised heavily for some on-track infringements.

"Well, now you know where he stands," Verstappen told Dutch media at the Brazilian GP.

"It’s pretty abnormal for him to say this, right? People act like I’m doing it all on purpose. But they can’t see inside my head. They are pretty extreme accusations. Yes, we raced hard. That’s right. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Verstappen then commented on his swearing punishment, something that Herbert has also previously commented on, also launching a dig at championship rival Leclerc who was recently fined for swearing himself in a press conference.

"Then [Herbert] had his big opinion ready," Verstappen continued.

"That what I said couldn’t be done because five-year-olds hear that too.

"After Mexico, I didn’t hear him when Charles Leclerc said the same thing at a press conference that was much better watched.

"Then again, it was late in Europe by then, maybe the thought was that those five-year-olds are all asleep by then."

