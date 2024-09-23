Hamilton BACKS rival Verstappen in FIA punishment row

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has backed fellow champion Max Verstappen over his punishment row with the FIA.

The pair have battled hard on track over the years, but it appears the two are on the same page on a contemporary issue affecting the sport.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated that drivers now have a responsibility to monitor their language, and has put in a request to Formula One Management to limit the communication of foul language.

During Thursday’s press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen was openly disgruntled with the new measures and proceeded to blast the ban on drivers’ swearing.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem cracks down on drivers' foul language

Max Verstappen incensed with FIA's clampdown on swearing

Max Verstappen punished by the FIA

Verstappen slammed the immaturity of the new measures and proceeded to use foul language when discussing the RB20’s performance in Baku stating it ‘f****d’, a comment that has since landed him in trouble.

The FIA have since criticized the language for being 'coarse, rude and may cause offense’, and the champion now has an 'obligation to accomplish some work of public interest' or community service.

Verstappen, who staged somewhat of a protest when talking to the media after qualifying, has been supported by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, who called out the FIA’s decision at the post-qualifying press conference in Singapore.

“Yeah I think it's a bit of a joke to be honest,” Hamilton said in response to the Verstappen punishment.

Lewis Hamilton has supported Max Verstappen after his punishment from the FIA

“This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made. I certainly won’t be doing it [community service] and I hope Max won’t be doing it.”

Hamilton has also criticized the FIA for their approach to banning foul language, with Ben Sulayem stating it was the language ‘rappers’ used.

The Mercedes star branded the comments as 'stereotypical' and containing a 'racial element'.

