F1 champ Verstappen launches PROTEST after Singapore GP punishment
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has launched a protest at the Singapore Grand Prix after being punished by the FIA.
The Red Bull star was penalized by the sport's governing body after using foul language in the pre-race press conference.
The Dutchman's on-track antics have rather taken a back seat as he qualified P2 ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, with FIA controversy taking the fore.
After bemoaning the performance of his RB20 last time out in Baku, Verstappen responded to a question about his pace by describing the machinery as 'f***ed'.
Having been punished by the sport's governing body over the statement, the 26-year-old has faced questions from the media throughout the weekend about his stance on the decision.
What has Verstappen said in response to FIA drama?
Verstappen took a defiant stance on the matter when speaking to Sky F1: "It's just ridiculous to get a penalty for that.
"When you insult someone, that's pretty clear. I didn't even aim it at a person. It's a bit of a slip-of-the-tongue moment.
"It's in the rules. Honestly, this is not even to the stewards as they are just bound by the rulebook. I actually had a great chat with them about it, they are very understanding, but it's in the rules and you have to apply something.
"But for me, it's not the right way to go forward in our sport."
Perhaps wary of landing in hot water again over his demeanor, Verstappen boycotted questions in the post-qualifying press conference.
When asked if he could face more 'community service' for bad behavior, Verstappen bluntly replied: "No comment".
After continuously avoiding questioning, the Dutchman was asked how long he would continue to not answer for.
Verstappen retorted: "I'm answering, just not a lot."
The Red Bull star then added the snarky remark: "Problem with my voice."
F1 champ Verstappen launches PROTEST after Singapore GP punishment
