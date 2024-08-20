Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
As Formula 1's summer break draws to a close ahead of the Dutch grand prix, Kelly Piquet and three-time world champion Max Verstappen have been reunited.
Piquet had shared various snaps over the summer break without Verstappen in them, but the two now appear to be sunning it up as they enjoy the champion's last days off before heading to Zandvoort.
Verstappen has had a mixed season in 2024, claiming a phenomenal seven victories from the first 14 races and leading the drivers' championship, but suffering problems with his RB20 in recent races.
The Dutchman's frustrations have been emphasized in radio rants to his team, most recently at a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen may well have benefitted from the summer break that has been in play for the whole of August so far, allowing him and the other drivers to recharge their batteries.
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen enjoying F1 break
Verstappen has been partaking in a variety of activities during his summer break, including sharing a bath with a rubber duck in pictures that appeared on his Instagram page.
During a time when he looked to be training with Red Bull, keeping sharp at their Milton Keynes base, his partner Piquet was relaxing on a stunning Portuguese beach.
Piquet is a Brazilian model and is the granddaughter of another three-time F1 world champion in Nelson Piquet.
While Piquet and her daughter looked to be enjoying their holiday without Verstappen in tow, the Dutchman now appears to have joined up with his partner.
On Piquet's Instagram story, Verstappen was caught diving into the sea, as well as posing for a sunset photo with his partner in what looked to be 'golden hour'.
Verstappen will be hoping for more golden moments on track as the season gets back underway next weekend at his home circuit in Zandvoort.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct