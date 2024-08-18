Kelly Piquet reveals STUNNING summer adventure as Verstappen 'ducks out'

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have shared snaps of them taking part in rather different summer break activities.

The triple world champion reached Formula 1's annual pause once again leading the championship, though this year faces sterner competition for those in his wing-mirrors.

Piquet, a Brazilian model, is the daughter of fellow three-time title winner Nelson, and often joins Verstappen in the countries her father used to race in.

The pair were recently in the headlines with Verstappen coming to the defence of Piquet, who accused online trolls of 'defamation'.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2021

The pair are often seen at the track together

Verstappen and Piquet share separate holiday snaps

The couple have both shared updates during F1's summer break, though there was a frequent question nagging at Kelly Piquet's recent holiday posts, where she has shared pictures of Portugal getaway with followers: where is Max?

The driver does not appear to feature on the two most recent carousel posts on Piquet's accounts, as she revealed images showing stunning coastal landscapes and adventures on horseback.

Her most-featured partner in the posts is her daughter, Penelope, whose father is former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

The youngster often joins Piquet at the race track, and earlier this season Verstappen was delighted to avert the 'jinx' she was bringing to his races.

Piquet was not present in Verstappen's summer break social media update either, with the driver simply posting a trio of pictures of himself in what looks to be an ice bath, alongside the caption 'Recharging'.

The 26-year-old did at least have a rubber duck for company, showing he was not completely alone in his activity.

The celebrity couple have not been apart completely over the summer though. Verstappen has frequently appeared on Piquet's story, including pushing the 35-year-old's daughter on a swing and a selfie of the pair.

As the end of the summer break closes in, Verstappen is preparing to lay down a different kind of rubber when he returns to racing action at his home grand prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet together in the summer break

