Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Daniel Ricciardo has been 'tipped' for a shock move to Mercedes according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans.
The 35-year-old struggled to match his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, at the start of the season, prompting criticism after a series of poor performances.
At the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this year, Jacques Villeneuve launched a brutal attack on Ricciardo’s career, arguing it was time for him to leave the sport.
Despite the criticism, Ricciardo managed to fight back during the grand prix and finished P8, in a bid to protect his F1 future.
Will Daniel Ricciardo remain in F1 next year?
Since then Ricciardo’s performances have improved, but have not been consistent enough to secure a seat at VCARB next year.
He currently sits just behind Tsunoda in the drivers’ championship with the Japanese star in P12 and Ricciardo P13.
Whilst he has edged closer to his team-mate's pace, Tsunoda has been confirmed as part of their 2025 driver line-up, whereas Ricciardo’s future still hangs in the balance.
Not only do Red Bull face a dilemma with Ricciardo's performances, but also their reserve driver, Liam Lawson, who is eagerly awaiting an opportunity in F1.
The Kiwi filled in for an injured Ricciardo for five races last year, and whilst he impressed on his debut he is yet to acquire a full-time drive.
In a recent poll conducted by GPFans, which amassed thousands of votes, fans tipped Ricciardo for an extraordinary move next season.
The poll asked where Ricciardo would race in 2025, with 53% of the fans voting for a shock switch to Mercedes, with 24% believing he would return to Red Bull.
Surprisingly, more fans envisioned Ricciardo leaving the sport (14%) than the 4% who believed he would remain at VCARB next season.
