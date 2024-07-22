close global

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 final classification: Results with penalties applied

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix, securing his first-ever F1 win after a tense battle with his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

Starting from second place, the young Australian rocketed into the lead after a three-way fight with Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Piastri held strong throughout much of the race until McLaren's team orders stirred controversy.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

The Woking squad opted to pit Norris first at the final round of stops to cover off Lewis Hamilton behind, which put the Briton in front of Piastri.

After getting ahead of his team-mate, the team radio crackled with instructions for Norris to give the lead back to Piastri, but he refused to do so until just two laps from the end.

Norris slowed down on the pit straight and let Piastri through for a first career victory, becoming the fifth Australian to win a grand prix following in the footsteps of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite the controversy, McLaren managed to secure their first one-two finish since 2021. This result propelled the team into second place in the constructors' championship with 338 points, pushing Ferrari down to third.

Meanwhile, Hamilton secured the final spot on the podium despite a late collision with Max Verstappen, which sent the Red Bull car into the air at Turn 1. Although the incident was noted after the race, no further action was taken.

The Dutchman only managed a fifth-place finish behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, failing to grab a victory for the third race in a row.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: 1:38:01.989sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +2.141sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +14.880sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +19.686sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +21.349sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +23.073sec
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +39.792sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes]: +42.368sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1:17.259sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1:17.976sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:22.460sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1 LAP
14. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1 LAP
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1 LAP
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1 LAP
NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF

Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:20.305sec on lap 55

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Hungarian Grand Prix

x