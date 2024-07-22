F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 final classification: Results with penalties applied

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix, securing his first-ever F1 win after a tense battle with his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

Starting from second place, the young Australian rocketed into the lead after a three-way fight with Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Piastri held strong throughout much of the race until McLaren's team orders stirred controversy.

The Woking squad opted to pit Norris first at the final round of stops to cover off Lewis Hamilton behind, which put the Briton in front of Piastri.

After getting ahead of his team-mate, the team radio crackled with instructions for Norris to give the lead back to Piastri, but he refused to do so until just two laps from the end.

Norris slowed down on the pit straight and let Piastri through for a first career victory, becoming the fifth Australian to win a grand prix following in the footsteps of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite the controversy, McLaren managed to secure their first one-two finish since 2021. This result propelled the team into second place in the constructors' championship with 338 points, pushing Ferrari down to third.

Meanwhile, Hamilton secured the final spot on the podium despite a late collision with Max Verstappen, which sent the Red Bull car into the air at Turn 1. Although the incident was noted after the race, no further action was taken.

The Dutchman only managed a fifth-place finish behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, failing to grab a victory for the third race in a row.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: 1:38:01.989sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +2.141sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +14.880sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +19.686sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +21.349sec

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +23.073sec

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +39.792sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes]: +42.368sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1:17.259sec

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1:17.976sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:22.460sec

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1 LAP

14. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1 LAP

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1 LAP

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1 LAP

NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF



Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:20.305sec on lap 55

