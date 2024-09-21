Hamilton CRITICIZES FIA chief for comments with 'racial element'

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has once again used his platform for good, calling out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for 'stereotypical' comments he believes contained a 'racial element'.

The Mercedes star discussed the comments ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, and he was not happy with the FIA chief's choice of words.

While Hamilton is not in contention to collect any silverware this season, he is aiming to finish his final seven races at Mercedes with a flourish before embarking on his next chapter at Ferrari in 2025.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been speaking about F1 drivers using foul language

F1 returns to Singapore this weekend for round 18 of the 2024 season

What did Ben Sulayem say?

In an interview released in the build-up to the showpiece event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ben Sulayem revealed he is looking to change the tone of content that is aired to fans of the sport.

He stated that drivers have a certain responsibility to monitor what they are saying over team radio, adding that a request had been put in to Formula One Management to limit the communication of foul language.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem said: “There’s a difference between our sport, motorsport, and rap music.

“We’re not rappers. How many times a minute do they use the F-word? It’s not that many times with us, but that’s them and we’re us.

“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…

"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct, we need to be responsible people."

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the FIA president's choice of words

Those comments on the issue have provoked a strong response from Hamilton.

When asked to give his opinion on Ben Sulayem's latest comments, Hamilton admitted he shared some common ground with the FIA president, but questioned the language which was used to illustrate his point.

"Saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical," said the 105-time race winner. "If you think about it, most rappers are black.

“So when it says: ‘We are not like them’, those are the wrong choice of words. There is a racial element there.

“You forget that there are kids that are listening. So I agree in that sense.

"If you listen to some of the younger drivers, they’ve not got it yet and at some stage they possibly will.”

GPFans have contacted the FIA for comment.

