Ex-Red Bull star reveals verdict on Verstappen’s ‘raw passion'

A Formula 1 icon has revealed his opinion on Max Verstappen's behaviour after his and Red Bull's lacklustre performance at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman grew frustrated last weekend delivering yet another underwhelming performance for the reigning constructors champions.

Verstappen could only place his car seventh on the grid after qualifying at Monza, climbing one place to finish the race in P6.

The three-time champion has become known for his strong radio messages which often include many expletives- a more common occurrence as of late given Red Bull's recent dip in performance.

The 26-year-old has gotten used to dominating the competition following three consecutive championship-winning seasons, so the lack of wins recently will no doubt be hurting him.

Max Verstappen has a 62-point lead over Lando Norris in the drivers' standings

Red Bull are just eight points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' standings heading into Baku

Verstappen's frustration warranted by Red Bull disappointment

Following the Dutchman's P6 finish in Monza, Red Bull legend and F1 pundit David Coulthard delivered his verdict on Verstappen's often fiery demeanour.

Speaking after the race on Channel 4, Coulthard explained: "We know that he’s feisty, we know that he’s got a lot of passion.

“Of course, the upside is when you’re winning, everybody loves you but things are not going well, that raw passion comes through again.

David Coulthard joined Red Bull in 2005 before retiring from F1

The 53-year-old added that he hasn't lost hope that the team he once called home will be able to turn their season around: "They can control it, there’s no question about it, but they need to unlock some potential in that car.

“The upgrades haven’t worked but it’s still within their capability, they’ve still won seven grand prix this year.”

With Verstappen's championship lead being cut down race by race, Red Bull will need to act soon to keep both title hunts alive.

