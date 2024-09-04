Verstappen FINALLY identifies Red Bull issue after championship blow

Max Verstappen has finally identified the main issue with his RB20 after a woeful weekend at Monza.

Neither Red Bull or Verstappen have won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix back in June, as Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have taken the fight to the front.

However, Monza revealed a huge gulf in performance between Red Bull and their rivals, with Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing in sixth and eighth respectively.

Meanwhile McLaren have reduced their gap to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship to just eight points, as Lando Norris continues his hunt for his first drivers’ title.

Red Bull lacked pace compared to their rivals in Monza

McLaren are closing in on Red Bull in the championship

Can Red Bull fix their issues for Baku?

Red Bull’s dip in performance left Verstappen furious after the Italian GP where he criticised just about every element of their race weekend.

The three-time world champion even went as far to argue that the team would not win any further races this year, as they scramble to discover their issue in time for the next race in Baku.

According to both Verstappen and Perez a main issue with the RB20 is its handling imbalance, which does not allow them to commit on corner entry.

However, Red Bull are still unaware of what aspect of the car is causing this issue, or how to fix it, as the team review the car in a bid to remedy their woes.

Team chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Verstappen has been able to identify where the weakness of the car is and has claimed they are working towards a solution.

Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen has identified their weakness

“Max recognised on Saturday where the weakness of the car is,” Marko said to De Telegraaf.

“Together with the engineers, a decision was made on how to improve the car and make it competitive again.

“We just need to find out which part made the car worse. If we knew that, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

