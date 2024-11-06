Ricciardo F1 future handed MAJOR update as 2025 driver signing confirmed

There has been a significant update regarding the future of ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo following the confirmation of a driver signing for 2025.

The Australian was axed by Visa Cash App RB in September - three months before his contract was set to expire - with the team opting to hand reserve driver Liam Lawson the opportunity to impress.

While Ricciardo was left heartbroken by the decision, the announcement came as little surprise, not least to the man himself, who cut an emotional figure in the wake of his final race with the team at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by RB earlier this season

Reserve driver Liam Lawson replaced the Australian on the grid

Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 in 2025?

Having joined the squad midway through 2023, the Honey Badger had his sights set on securing a return to Red Bull, with whom he starred early in his career.

Given the ongoing struggles of Sergio Perez at the defending constructors' champions this season, Ricciardo was considered a contender to take his position.

However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner poured cold water on that prospect during the summer break, insisting that he would continue to back the Mexican.

And, Ricciardo's disappointment was compounded within weeks as he found himself without a team for the remainder of the year.

Gabriel Bortoleto has been confirmed to race for Sauber in 2025

The eight-time race winner has received a number of interesting proposals from motorsport series bosses across the world, and won't be short on options as he considers his next move.

Ricciardo - who has been offered an ambassadorial role with Red Bull - hasn't given much away regarding his future in the subsequent weeks, but appears to be enjoying life away from the spotlight so far.

And following the news that another place on the 2025 grid has now been filled, the former McLaren star's chances of a sensational comeback next season are all but over.

With Gabriel Bortoleto set to partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next season, just one F1 seat remains vacant - at his most recent employer, VCARB.

Lawson has performed well in his three outings to date alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, finishing in the points on two occasions, and appears in prime position to be handed a long-term deal.

If that indeed transpires, any hopes of a Ricciardo return to the F1 grid for next year would be dashed.

