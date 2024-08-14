Ricciardo issues blunt Red Bull response despite Perez backing
Ricciardo issues blunt Red Bull response despite Perez backing
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his desire to return to Red Bull, despite the team having already handed Sergio Perez a new contract.
Perez's position with the world champions has been under immense scrutiny of late, following a run of poor performances.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo reveals EXIT fears as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority
READ MORE: Verstappen dealt BLOW as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority
Four podiums in the first five races of the season encouraged Red Bull to hand Perez a contract extension, but he now sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship, despite his team-mate Max Verstappen being top.
Perez has not beaten Verstappen in a straight fight since the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his last race victory which came almost 18 months ago.
Ricciardo an option for Red Bull?
Similarly to Perez, Ricciardo's position in the sport has also come under fire, with the 35-year-old taking up a space at Red Bull's junior team Visa Cash App RB.
Since being given the opportunity to rejoin the Formula 1 grid midway through 2023 with the Faenza outfit, Ricciardo has struggled to consistently perform at the highest level.
Amid Perez's struggles, Ricciardo had been rumoured to be a short-term option for Red Bull, reuniting the Australian with the team that helped him claim seven of his eight grand prix victories.
However, team principal Christian Horner recently confirmed that Perez will not be replaced midway through the season, despite summer break discussions.
Now, Ricciardo has revealed to Racing News365 that he would like to be promoted back into the top seat and partner Verstappen once more.
"Yeah. I'm not going to give a diplomatic answer. Of course I would," he said.
"I know I need to earn it. It's not just going to be handed to me but if I earned it and the chance was there, of course, I'd love to do it. So we'll see."
READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Porsche offer significant F1 entry update as iconic brand's stance made clear
- 1 minute ago
Audacious poaching attempt to land Red Bull star revealed
- 57 minutes ago
Wolff delivers brutally honest Mercedes warning after Hamilton success
- 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo issues blunt Red Bull response despite Perez backing
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep