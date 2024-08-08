Perez issued major improvement warning from Red Bull F1 chief

Sergio Perez has been told to improve his Formula 1 performances after a warning from Red Bull chief Helmut Marko.

The Mexican’s Red Bull future hung in the balance heading into the summer break, after being criticised for a series of poor performances.

Perez has scored 24 points in the last six grand prix weekends, staggeringly low in comparison to the McLaren pair of Lando Norris, who has scored 86, and Oscar Piastri, who has scored 96.

The 34-year-old’s absence from the front of the field has allowed McLaren to close in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, where 42 points now separate the two teams.

Whilst some have blasted Red Bull for retaining Perez, including Norris who believed Carlos Sainz deserved the seat, the team have defended their decision.

In his recent column for Speedweek, chief advisor Marko explained why they retained Perez, but also issued a warning to the star for the rest of the season.

"Sergio Perez will continue to drive the Red Bull Racing car after the summer break, as there are now races on tracks where he was good last year and we are counting on stability," Marko wrote.

"He has also shown good performances from time to time, and at the last race weekend in Spa he was very fast on Saturday, finishing third.

Helmut Marko discusses Red Bull's decision to retain Sergio Perez

"He was allowed to start from position two, and according to the calculations, third place would have been possible."

"Perez doesn't need to get faster, just more consistent. And given the alternatives, he is still our best solution.

"Reports that his continued commitment is due to Liberty Media's desire for him to race in Mexico are not true. They certainly want him to race in his home race, but our choice of driver is not based on Liberty Media's intentions."

