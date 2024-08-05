Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed a shock reason the team may have opted to stick with struggling star Sergio Perez.
The Mexican Formula 1 racer has endured a miserable campaign in 2024, and has faced questions over whether his long-term future at the reigning constructors' champions is secure.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as F1 star reveals Hamilton target
READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team
Despite making an encouraging start to the season, Perez has suffered a dramatic drop-off in form in recent months, collecting just 28 points from his previous eight outings.
Red Bull decided to extend the 34-year-old's contract in June, but their trust has yet to be repaid with the veteran falling almost 150 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Perez's popularity key for Red Bull
After much speculation over his future, Perez has now been given assurances that he will be in the car when the season restarts after the summer break, and now one of his Red Bull chiefs has underlined his value to the team.
"His products sell much more than Verstappen's," Marko told Marko told Kleine Zeitung, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He is truly a popular driver."
Fans of the sport may be shocked by Marko's claims, given Verstappen's dominance and Perez's struggles. However, astonishingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that according to estimates, over 60% of Red Bull merchandise is sold in Mexico.
It is this popularity which continues to bring in significant funds for the Milton Keynes-based outfit from sponsors such as Disney, Mobil and KitKat who are eager to align themselves with the former McLaren driver.
With his home race in Mexico City still to come before the end of the year, Perez will hope to rediscover his form in time to give his loyal supporters a reason to celebrate.
READ MORE: Horner under Red Bull pressure amid alarming slump
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims
- 26 minutes ago
Cullen offers FASCINATING insight into motorsport role
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
- 1 hour ago
Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent
- 2 hours ago
Horner under Red Bull pressure amid alarming slump
- 3 hours ago
F1 team boss casts 'EXTRAORDINARY' transfer announcement claim
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep