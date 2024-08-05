Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed a shock reason the team may have opted to stick with struggling star Sergio Perez.

The Mexican Formula 1 racer has endured a miserable campaign in 2024, and has faced questions over whether his long-term future at the reigning constructors' champions is secure.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as F1 star reveals Hamilton target

READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team

Despite making an encouraging start to the season, Perez has suffered a dramatic drop-off in form in recent months, collecting just 28 points from his previous eight outings.

Red Bull decided to extend the 34-year-old's contract in June, but their trust has yet to be repaid with the veteran falling almost 150 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain long-term future at Red Bull

The Mexican has been a long way off the pace of team-mate Max Verstappen this season

Perez's popularity key for Red Bull

After much speculation over his future, Perez has now been given assurances that he will be in the car when the season restarts after the summer break, and now one of his Red Bull chiefs has underlined his value to the team.

"His products sell much more than Verstappen's," Marko told Marko told Kleine Zeitung, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He is truly a popular driver."

Fans of the sport may be shocked by Marko's claims, given Verstappen's dominance and Perez's struggles. However, astonishingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that according to estimates, over 60% of Red Bull merchandise is sold in Mexico.

It is this popularity which continues to bring in significant funds for the Milton Keynes-based outfit from sponsors such as Disney, Mobil and KitKat who are eager to align themselves with the former McLaren driver.

With his home race in Mexico City still to come before the end of the year, Perez will hope to rediscover his form in time to give his loyal supporters a reason to celebrate.

READ MORE: Horner under Red Bull pressure amid alarming slump

Related