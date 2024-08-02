Perez 'BROKEN' by recent Red Bull struggles

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a 'horrible' verdict on Red Bull's struggling driver Sergio Perez.

The reigning constructors' champions have endured an up-and-down season in 2024, with their long-time dominance over the sport under threat.

Despite holding the advantage at the top of the standings, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have been far from their best in recent months, having been put under increasing pressure from the likes of McLaren and Mercedes.

Three-time drivers' champion Max Verstappen remains on course to add another title to his collection, but he has failed to win any of his previous four races having clinched victory in seven of the opening ten grands prix.

Though his drop in performance presents a cause for concern, his team-mate's struggles have been catastrophic in comparison.

Sergio Perez is facing a fight for his future at Red Bull

Christian Horner has continued to support his struggling star

Problems mounting for Perez

Since signing a new deal with the team in June, Perez has collected just 24 points from five outings, sparking speculation that he could soon lose his seat.

The 34-year-old has been given assurances that he will remain with the team in the short term, at least, but is under no illusions that his performances must improve in the second part of the season.

Former racer Johnny Herbert believes that Perez appears 'broken' given his latest result in Belgium, where he dropped from P2 to P7 on what was another miserable afternoon for the veteran driver.

Johnny Herbert believes Perez's time at Red Bull may be coming to an end

Speaking to TopOffShoreSportsBooks.com, the three-time race winner said: "Sergio Perez was the worst performing driver at the weekend again.

"He went from the front row backwards and that is not what teams are expecting from their drivers.

"It is horrible to say but it is like he is damaged goods at the moment - he is a broken man mentally.

"There will normally be a performance clause within any contract and that could allow Red Bull to terminate Perez’s contract because his performances have not been good enough for the last couple of years."

