close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

Lando Norris has insisted that Carlos Sainz should have gone to Red Bull after the reigning champions retained the services of Sergio Perez for the rest of the season.

The Mexican driver was under increased pressure prior to the summer break after a series of poor performances, including consecutive Q1 exits at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals

Despite speculation he could be replaced during the summer break, Perez looked to shut down any speculation that he would be leaving Red Bull.

It has since been reported that Perez will remain at the team, after Christian Horner informed Red Bull staff of the decision.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future was in question
Christian Horner has confirmed Sergio Perez will remain with the team

Norris: Sainz should have gone to Red Bull

If Perez had been replaced it looked likely that it would have been from within the Red Bull family, with Daniel Ricciardo tipped for the seat.

However, McLaren star Lando Norris believes another candidate should have been in line for the drive alongside Max Verstappen.

In a recent interview with Formule1.NL, the Brit discussed Red Bull’s decision to retain Perez and seemed baffled why they did not hire Carlos Sainz.

“I don’t know what the plans of the top teams are, but it’s obvious that he should have gone to Red Bull ,” said Norris.

“Personally, I think he should have gone there, but of course I’m a bit biased – I know him better than Checo.”

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement

Lando Norris claims Carlos Sainz 'should have gone to Red Bull

“I do know that Carlos is worth a lot. He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1, he’s proven that countless times.

"I'm happy for Sainz that he's staying in Formula 1 and I think he can definitely try to take Williams further to the front," Norris added.

"His partnership with Alex [Albon} will be good for the sport at the same time.

“Still, I think a lot of people would agree with me that he should have gone to Red Bull. But that's not my decision to make."

READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

Related

Red Bull Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez F1 Headlines
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge

  • 2 hours ago
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
Red Bull

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 star BLASTS team over 'absolutely terrible' car

  • 15 minutes ago
Lando Norris

Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

  • 3 hours ago
Audi F1

F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

  • Today 13:43
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x