Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision
Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision
Lando Norris has insisted that Carlos Sainz should have gone to Red Bull after the reigning champions retained the services of Sergio Perez for the rest of the season.
The Mexican driver was under increased pressure prior to the summer break after a series of poor performances, including consecutive Q1 exits at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
Despite speculation he could be replaced during the summer break, Perez looked to shut down any speculation that he would be leaving Red Bull.
It has since been reported that Perez will remain at the team, after Christian Horner informed Red Bull staff of the decision.
Norris: Sainz should have gone to Red Bull
If Perez had been replaced it looked likely that it would have been from within the Red Bull family, with Daniel Ricciardo tipped for the seat.
However, McLaren star Lando Norris believes another candidate should have been in line for the drive alongside Max Verstappen.
In a recent interview with Formule1.NL, the Brit discussed Red Bull’s decision to retain Perez and seemed baffled why they did not hire Carlos Sainz.
“I don’t know what the plans of the top teams are, but it’s obvious that he should have gone to Red Bull ,” said Norris.
“Personally, I think he should have gone there, but of course I’m a bit biased – I know him better than Checo.”
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
“I do know that Carlos is worth a lot. He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1, he’s proven that countless times.
"I'm happy for Sainz that he's staying in Formula 1 and I think he can definitely try to take Williams further to the front," Norris added.
"His partnership with Alex [Albon} will be good for the sport at the same time.
“Still, I think a lot of people would agree with me that he should have gone to Red Bull. But that's not my decision to make."
READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star BLASTS team over 'absolutely terrible' car
- 15 minutes ago
Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge
- 2 hours ago
Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return
- 2 hours ago
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
- 3 hours ago
F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
- Today 13:43
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep