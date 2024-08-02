Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision

Lando Norris has insisted that Carlos Sainz should have gone to Red Bull after the reigning champions retained the services of Sergio Perez for the rest of the season.

The Mexican driver was under increased pressure prior to the summer break after a series of poor performances, including consecutive Q1 exits at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

Despite speculation he could be replaced during the summer break, Perez looked to shut down any speculation that he would be leaving Red Bull.

It has since been reported that Perez will remain at the team, after Christian Horner informed Red Bull staff of the decision.

Norris: Sainz should have gone to Red Bull

If Perez had been replaced it looked likely that it would have been from within the Red Bull family, with Daniel Ricciardo tipped for the seat.

However, McLaren star Lando Norris believes another candidate should have been in line for the drive alongside Max Verstappen.

In a recent interview with Formule1.NL, the Brit discussed Red Bull’s decision to retain Perez and seemed baffled why they did not hire Carlos Sainz.

“I don’t know what the plans of the top teams are, but it’s obvious that he should have gone to Red Bull ,” said Norris.

“Personally, I think he should have gone there, but of course I’m a bit biased – I know him better than Checo.”

“I do know that Carlos is worth a lot. He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1, he’s proven that countless times.

"I'm happy for Sainz that he's staying in Formula 1 and I think he can definitely try to take Williams further to the front," Norris added.

"His partnership with Alex [Albon} will be good for the sport at the same time.

“Still, I think a lot of people would agree with me that he should have gone to Red Bull. But that's not my decision to make."

