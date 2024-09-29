Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing

An important Formula 1 figure has extended an offer to Daniel Ricciardo, who was recently axed from the Visa Cash App RB team.

Following an indifferent 2024 campaign, VCARB have decided to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the final six races, with the Singapore Grand Prix now looking likely to have been Ricciardo's final race in F1.

If that is the case, it would bring a premature end to an outstanding career that yielded eight race victories, three pole positions and 32 podium finishes.

Ricciardo spent the majority of his career with Red Bull, and returned to the wider Red Bull family in 2023, first as a reserve driver before being given a full-time seat on the grid with sister team VCARB.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Visa Cash App RB

Liam Lawson will take over Daniel Ricciardo's seat

Ricciardo given fresh offer

With not many other viable options on the grid for Ricciardo for 2025, it's looking as though the 'Honey Badger' will be left with no choice but to retire from the sport following 14 seasons.

However, now, one senior F1 team member has extended an offer to Ricciardo, suggesting he could remain in F1.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been speaking about the 35-year-old's axing from the team, telling Motorsport-Total that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are 'interested' in continuing their association with the Australian, in an ambassador role.

"He is, especially in the United States, one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers," Marko said.

"On the other hand, if he is no longer an active driver, I don't know if he would then feel like doing those PR activities."

The publication later stated that Ricciardo had 'not yet accepted the offer' with the Australian also linked with a move to a different motorsport series, with a position within NASCAR largely being touted.

"I don't believe that," Marko said, shutting down the speculation.

