Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update

Rumours regarding the Formula 1 future of Sergio Perez beyond the end of this season have been given a major update.

Perez has had a dismal 2024 season, being beaten by team-mate Max Verstappen in every race that the pair have both finished.

Despite a run of four podiums from the opening five races that had buoyed Red Bull into a strong position in the constructors' championship, Perez has only claimed 41 points from his last 12 races, and is sat in eighth in the drivers' standings.

Perez's early season form convinced Red Bull to hand him a contract extension that runs until the end of next season, but that decision was being questioned around the time of the summer break.

Team principal Christian Horner came out and confirmed Perez's slot for the rest of the 2024 season, but his future is still somewhat up in the air.

Perez to announce F1 retirement?

Recently, rumours have been circling suggesting Perez may seek to announce his retirement at his home grand prix next month, when F1 takes to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

F1 journalist Joe Saward wrote in his blog that Red Bull are considering the option as to give him 'a more gentle exit than being fired'.

Liam Lawson has already displaced 35-year-old Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races of the season, and Nico Rosberg suggested that the New Zealander is being tried out with the sister team in the hopes of potentially promoting him for 2025.

Similar rumours about Perez's retirement swirled around last year's Mexican GP too, but the 34-year-old clung on to keep his position with the world champions.

Now, after consulting GPFans sources close to the Red Bull driver, they have made it clear that Perez has every intention of fulfilling his contract with Red Bull in full, and continuing to drive for many more years, so retirement is not on the driver's mind in the near future.

To put matter well and truly to rest, Checo took social media with a hilarious post all but confirming that the Mexican was going nowhere.

The Mexican will be hoping to boost his results in the final six races of the season in order to help his team clinch the constructors' championship, and will be looking to secure his first victory since April 2023 when F1 heads to Mexico next month.

