Red Bull star issues APOLOGY following shock F1 retirement rumours

Sergio Perez has apologised to fans on social media, following rumours of his Formula 1 retirement.

Perez's form in 2024 has been dismal, having scored just 41 points from his last 12 outings and failing to beat team-mate Max Verstappen in any race that they have both finished.

The Mexican started the season with four podiums in his opening five races, prompting Red Bull to hand him a new contract that will see his time at the team extend into 2025.

However, his performances have led to speculation about his Red Bull future once again, with Christian Horner forced to come out during the summer break and confirm that the 34-year-old will see out his contract.

Sergio Perez was handed a new contract earlier this season

Sergio Perez has struggled throughout 2024

Perez's retirement rumours

In recent days, more rumours have been swirling about Perez's future in the sport as a whole, with F1 journalist Joe Saward claiming Perez is thinking of announcing his retirement at his home grand prix in Mexico next month.

After consulting GPFans sources close to the Red Bull driver, they have made it clear that Perez has every intention of fulfilling his contract with Red Bull in full, and continuing to drive for many more years, suggesting retirement is not on Perez's mind in the near future.

However, the Mexican has still seen fit to come out himself and clear up any speculation on his future, in an iconic social media post in which he apologised to his followers.

Perez used a scene from hit film Wolf of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character claims he's 'not leaving', using an x-rated speech to put rumours to bed.

