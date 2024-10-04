F1 confirm MAJOR 2025 change with luxury partnership
F1 confirm MAJOR 2025 change with luxury partnership
Formula 1 have confirmed a major change for 2025 after announcing LVMH will become their Global Partner in a historic 10-year deal.
The Paris-based company specialises in luxury goods, with a plethora of iconic brands falling under the company umbrella such as: Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Guerlain, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Dom Perignon, Maison Ruinart, Le Bon Marche and Sephora.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently debuted in his first campaign with LVMH brand Dior, after being announced as their brand ambassador earlier this year.
Luxury watchmakers TAG Heuer are also included under the LVMH umbrella, with the Swiss company expected to take over from Rolex as the official timepiece of F1.
LVMH launch ‘unique’ partnership with F1
The LVMH Group is led by CEO Bernard Arnault, who previously stated he would be unhappy if he ‘was not the richest man in the world’, and has now praised their union with the pinnacle of motorsport.
“The people, the quest for excellence and the passion for innovation are at the heart of the activity of our Maisons and Formula 1,” he said.
“In motorsport as in fashion, watchmaking or wines and spirits, every detail counts on the path to success.
“Both in our workshops and on circuits around the world, it is this incessant search to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning that we want to bring to this great and unique partnership between Formula 1 and our Group.”
READ MORE: F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
Despite their successful history, Arnault has tumbled down the list of the world’s richest men, now placing fifth, due to the company’s stock price dropping by 20 per cent, which resulted in a $54 billion cut of his net worth.
According to Fortune Arnault’s net worth is down $30 billion, making him the biggest loser on the list to-date in 2024, falling below the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet drops cryptic Verstappen future clue
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull F1 chief puts Ricciardo replacement under HUGE pressure
- 2 hours ago
F1 confirm MAJOR 2025 change with luxury partnership
- 3 hours ago
FIA ROCKED by shock double resignation
- Today 09:11
Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement
- Today 08:27
Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec